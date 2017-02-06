Police say deadly crash on Columbiana train tracks was accidental

The woman's car stopped on train tracks in Columbiana last month

A car was struck by a train in Columbiana, killing a woman.
Photo from Jan. 28, 2017

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Police said the deadly crash involving an SUV and a train a little over a week ago was an accident.

They finished their investigation with no reason to believe 38-year-old Courtney Dickey’s death was a suicide, according to a post on Columbiana Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers did say her blood alcohol content was high at the time of the crash, contributing as a major cause of the accident.

Police said they spoke with family members and friends throughout the investigation.

After sharing what they learned with the Columbiana County Coroner, police said he ruled Dickey’s death to be accidental.

The police chief said his officers, the train’s crew, EMS, and firefighters did all they could to save her.

Dickey’s car stopped on train tracks at S. Main Street and W. Railroad Street on January 28. A neighbor called to report a vehicle parked on the tracks, but it was hit by the train before officers arrived.

