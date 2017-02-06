Police: Warren man posted school-shooting threat on Facebook

Alan Michael Jordan is charged with inducing panic and telecommunications harassment

Alan Michael Jordan, charged with inducing panic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A 33-year-old man from Warren is being held in jail without bond after police say he made threats of a school shooting on his Facebook page.

Police said Alan Michael Jordan made a threat against Warren City Schools.

According to police, the Facebook post read, “Um…so (redacted) tells me she having some trouble at school with some little kids… I swear to God I’ll make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney over mine so y’all better control ya (expletive) kids and this all that’s gone be said.”

Alan Jordan is in Trumbull County Jail, charged with telecommunications harassment and inducing panic. He appeared via video for his arraignment Monday morning, which was continued until Thursday.

Police investigating the threats said Jordan appeared to have no ties to terrorist organizations.

