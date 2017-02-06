Police: Youngstown woman survives being shot in face during robbery

The shooting happened on Powersdale Avenue in Youngstown Monday evening

A woman was shot and robbed in Youngstown on Powersdale Avenue.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a Monday evening robbery where a woman was shot near her eye.

Police said the woman just pulled into her driveway on Powersdale Avenue around 7 p.m.

She wasn’t even out of the car yet when a man approached her with a gun and shot her below the eye.

The woman was still conscious after the shooting.

A neighbor called 911.

Police are trying to get a canine to the scene to help search for the suspect.

Residents said Powersdale is a very quiet street.

