Police: Youngstown woman survives being shot in face during robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a Monday evening robbery where a woman was shot near her eye.
Police said the woman just pulled into her driveway on Powersdale Avenue around 7 p.m.
She wasn’t even out of the car yet when a man approached her with a gun and shot her below the eye.
The woman was still conscious after the shooting.
A neighbor called 911.
Police are trying to get a canine to the scene to help search for the suspect.
Residents said Powersdale is a very quiet street.