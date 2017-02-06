Raymond Speerbrecher Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A chapel service will be held today at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by Fr. Shawn Dickerson for Raymond Speerbrecher, 86, who died early Monday morning, February 6 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was a son of Ervin and Sara (Mickey) Speerbrecher.

Raymond was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

He was married to the former Donna J. Halden, whom he married June 7, 1956, and she died February 29, 2016.

Raymond leaves his son, Charles J. (Margie) Speerbrecher of Cleveland and two grandchildren, Emily Speerbrecher and Monica Oberlander.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



Order Flowers Here