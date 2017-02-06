Robert “Bob” Allen Sakonyi Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Robert “Bob” Allen Sakonyi of Hermitage passed away suddenly at 6:30 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, in his home. He was 72.

Mr. Sakonyi was born April 20, 1944, in Grove City, a son Frank J. and Nellie Lisac Sakonyi.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of Farrell High School. He attended Edinboro University to further his education until his brother was drafted into the U.S. Navy. At that time he enlisted in the US Navy and attended basic training with his brother in San Diego, California.

Bob was an aviation fire control technician, serving aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1967.

Bob was employed by Wheatland Tube for 38 years, retiring in 2004 as a lab technician.

He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex. He was on the church council, sang in the choir and the dinner theatre. In 2016, he returned to the Catholic faith, which he was raised and joined Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, Farrell.

Bob was part of West Middlesex Merchants Bowling League at Thorton Lanes. He looked forward to golfing at a different course each week with friends.

Bob meticulously cared for his lawn. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, making people laugh, playing piano, making his own melodies, traveling, going to his time share in Cancun and time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Christine Smegal Mason, whom he married on July 24, 1999; four daughters, Joy Sakonyi Sturgill and her husband Matt, Pittsburgh, Rachel Bertolasio and her husband, Frank D., Hermitage, Robin Sakonyi White, Sharon and Christy Errett and her husband, Daniel, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; two stepsons, James Mason and his wife, Shelly, Hermitage and Joseph Mason and his wife, Beth, Sharpsville; a son-in-law, Dave Burkey, Hermitage; two sisters, Francine Sigworth and her husband, Scott, Clark and Cynthia Roman and her husband, Emil, Tionesta, Pennsylvania; a brother, Ronald Sakonyi, Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Gloria Sakonyi, Sharpsville and 15 grandchildren which he adored.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nancy Minner Sakonyi; a brother, Frank J. Sakonyi; a stepdaughter, Deann Mason Burkey and a sister-in-law, Sandy Kuzniar Sakonyi.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to either, Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex, 3082 E. Main St., West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159 or Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, 601 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

Calling hours are 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, in Our Lady of Fatima-St. Ann Church, Farrell, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex, with military honors.



Order Flowers Here