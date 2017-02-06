Robert D. “Sam” Scott Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Robert D. “Sam” Scott, 80, of Vienna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday evening, February 6.

He was born on July 6, 1936 the son of the late Charles R. Scott and Gertrude E. Scott. He and be a lifetime Vienna resident.

Sam, as he was most commonly known, was a 1955 graduate of Vienna High School.

He retired in 2000 from Republic Steel-LTV-WCI in Warren, where he had worked for 46 years in the B.O.F. He was also the owner/operator of Sam’s Sunoco in Vienna Center in the 60’s and 70’s.

Sam was a member of Cortland Masonic Lodge No. 529 and a 32nd degree mason for 47 years. He was also a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown.

Sam enjoyed hotrods, playing poker, coin collecting, football, racing, his tractors and taking care of his family’s farm. He also enjoyed spending time with his buddies at H.F. Everett. His most important treasure of all were his children, grandchildren and great–grandchildren.

Sam is survived by two sons, Neal “Skip” (Karen) Scott of Branch, Arkansas and Kevin (Hollie) Scott of Warren; four daughters, Kimberly Smith of Vienna, Elizabeth (George) Beckley of Sharon, Audra Schuer of Champion and Kelly (Michael) Rodriques, of Sharon; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one sister, Shirley Selbe of Howland.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by three children, son, Robert and two infant daughters, Mary Catherine and Audrey Louise; as well as one brother, Charles Scott.

A private Masonic service will be held for Robert at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield on Thursday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m.

In following Sam’s wishes there will be not calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cortland Masonic Lodge or John F. Kennedy High School in Robert’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Anthony Nacarato at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.