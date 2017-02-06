Robert Durwood Harris II Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Robert Durwood Harris II, age 51 of Newton Falls entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 6, 2017 at his home.

Robert was born on January 11, 1966 in Warren the son of the late Robert and Nadine (Burke) Harris I.

Robert married the former Dawnya Delisle on June 12, 2010. Robert and Dawnya have been blessed with 6 years of marriage.

He was a laborer and has lived in Newton Falls his entire life. Robert enjoyed cars but especially spending time with his grandson, Christopher.

Loving memories of Robert will be carried on by his wife, Dawnya Harris of Newton Falls; sons, Robert M. Harris, Corey C. Harris and Brady T. Delisle all of Newton Falls; sister, Tammy Pettit of Houston, Texas and his grandson, Christopher Harris.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family & friends may view Robert’s obituary online and to send condolences to his family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

