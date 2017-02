HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-The Slippery Rock girls outscored Hickory 10-3 in the final quarter Monday to give the Rockets a win over the Hornets 34-27 at Hickory High School.

Marissa DeJulia led the way for the Hornets in the loss with 12 points.

Slippery Rock did not have a player in double-figures but 3 Rockets had 7 points in the win.

The loss drops Hickory to 10-9 overall and 7-3 in Region play. The Hornets return to action Thursday at Meadville.