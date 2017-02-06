Storm Team 27: Dry with some sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Partly ti mostly sunny skies start the workweek. It will be a mild day with afternoon temperatures climbing to the middle 40s. The quiet weather will wrap up late tonight as rain moves back into the region. Rain will stick around through the day on Tuesday and could be heavy at times. There is the chance for thunder too. Highs will spike to the upper 50s. Rain will transition to snow showers on Wednesday as temperatures drop through the 30s. Cooler temperatures are expected to wrap up the workweek.

Forecast

Today:  Partly to mostly Sunny
High:    46

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing late. (60%)
Low:    35

Tuesday:  Cloudy and windy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (100%)
High:    57

Wednesday:   Scattered Rain to Snow showers.  Windy. Falling temps. (80%)
High:    37      Low:    37

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:    25      Low:    20

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:    36      Low:   16

Saturday:   Partly sunny.  Chance rain or snow showers.  (30%)
High:    45    Low:    36

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:    47    Low:    35

Monday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (30%)
High:    38    Low:    28

