Storm Team 27: Rain likely Tuesday

A storm will bring rain to the region through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 50’s with around 60 possible by afternoon. It will be a windy day at times with on and off rain showers. There is a risk for thunderstorms with gusty wind into the evening. Look for the wet weather to wrap up Tuesday night. There is a risk for thunder into the early part of the night. Colder air moves in for the end of the week with some snow showers expected. Warming back up this weekend.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Rain likely. Chance for thunder. Windy. (100%)

High: 60 – Record High 57 in 1938

Tuesday night: Rain tapering off. Chance for thunder early. Gusty wind. (90%)

Low: 36

Wednesday: Chance for snow showers. Falling temps. (60%)

High: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 32 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 27

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 20

