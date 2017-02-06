Styx to bring over 4 decades of rock hits to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium is partnering with Sunrise Entertainment to bring the classic rock group Styx to Youngstown.

Styx will draw from over four decades of chart-topping songs for the show, which is expected to cover a wide range of styles.

Some of Styx’s biggest hits include “Fooling Yourself,” “Boat on the River,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets can also be obtained by calling 330-259-0555 or visiting Stambaugh Auditorium’s website.