Thelma E. Pike Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel for Thelma E. Pike, 91, formerly of Poland, who died Monday, February 6 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Thelma was born August 19, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Homer S. and Eleanora (Schuetz) Brickman.

She was a 1942 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a 1946 graduate of Youngstown Hospital Association.

Thelma worked as a registered nurse for many years until retiring from Visiting Nursing Association at age 81.

She was a member of the New Springfield Church of God and the WCOG. Thelma’s faith was always a very important part of her life.

She had a love for everyone and cared for others her entire life, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thelma’s husband, Donald O. Pike, whom she married November 29, 1946, died December 4, 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Chuck) Beal of Struthers; three sons, Dennis (Corky) Pike of Canfield, Robert Pike of Meadville and James (Linda) Pike of Wooster; brother, Dr. Homer W. (Joann) Brickman of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Amanda Pike, Erin (Mike) O’Shaughnessy, Jordan Pike, Jarid Watson, Hayleigh Watson, Ian Watson and Caitlin Pike Cain; eight stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Thelma was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Esther (Howard) Headley and nephew, Jeff Headley.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 8 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512; or The Rescue Mission, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.