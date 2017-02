WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 65-year-old Brookfield man said he was robbed and assaulted outside of a Warren Save-A-Lot Wednesday evening.

He told police he was paying for his items at the grocery store on N. Park Avenue around 8 p.m.

According to a police report, two unknown men followed him into the parking lot.

The victim told officers they punched him in the face several times and took $120 cash.

He went to Trumbull Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for a black eye.