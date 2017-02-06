Wily Mo Pena agrees to minor league deal with Indians

Pena has a .250 career batting average with 84 homers and 240 RBIs in eight seasons with Cincinnati, Boston, Washington, Arizona and Seattle.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians are giving Wily Mo Pena a chance to revive his major league career.

Pena, who hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2011, agreed to a minor league contract with the AL champions on Monday. The 35-year-old outfielder will report next month to Cleveland’s minor league camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Pena was last in the majors with Arizona and Seattle six years ago, then went to Japan and became known for hitting some long home runs. He connected for a career-high 26 homers with Cincinnati in 2004.

A close friend of new Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion, Pena has a .250 career batting average with 84 homers and 240 RBIs in eight seasons with Cincinnati, Boston, Washington, Arizona and Seattle.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s