2 Youngstown men charged with illegal possession of firearms

An indictment says the men had guns despite prior felony convictions which made gun possession illegal

By Published: Updated:
Guns Generic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Youngstown were indicted on federal firearms charges.

Joseph Crockett, 30, and Ricky D. Williams, 25, are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said the men had guns despite prior felony convictions which made gun possession illegal.

Crockett was previously convicted of distribution of crack cocaine, and Williams had been convicted of robbery, according to the indictment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s