2 Youngstown men charged with illegal possession of firearms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Youngstown were indicted on federal firearms charges.

Joseph Crockett, 30, and Ricky D. Williams, 25, are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Carole S. Rendon, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said the men had guns despite prior felony convictions which made gun possession illegal.

Crockett was previously convicted of distribution of crack cocaine, and Williams had been convicted of robbery, according to the indictment.