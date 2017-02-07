3 new businesses coming to Eastwood Mall Complex

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Three new businesses are on their way to the Eastwood Mall Complex, according to the Cafaro Company.

Torrid, Sport Clips and Mizu are all scheduled to open by the summer of 2017.

Torrid is a plus-size clothing company that includes casual to party-ready clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products. The Eastwood Mall Complex said Torrid’s inclusive, judgment-free nature includes its unique size chart, which runs from 00 to 6 (whereas 1 is 1X, sizes 14-16).

Mizu will be moving from its current location in Niles to a 5,900 square-foot building on the south side of the mall, near Pep Boys. Mizu offers an array of the fine Japanese dishes including sushi, sashimi, hibachi, tempura, katsu and bento boxes.

Sport Clips will cater to men and boys in the Howland Commons section of the complex, between Chuck E Cheeses and Five Below. The goal of its stylists is to provide a “championship haircut experience” in a sports-themed environment.

The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd. in Niles.