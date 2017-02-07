I-80 reopens following accident in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Intestate 80 in Girard was closed for about an hour to clear an accident. Traffic is being detoured around an accident on Intestate 80 in Girard.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the construction area of the highway.

Traffic was backed up in the area and drivers were detoured onto Route 711.

Both lanes of traffic were closed initially and then one lane opened about 30 minutes later.

Both lanes reopened about 8:30 a.m.

One vehicle was involved in the accident. Details of the crash or information about any injuries were not available at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to First News at Noon for updates.