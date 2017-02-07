Amelia Ann Henninger Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Amelia Ann Henninger, 84, passed away peacefully at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Vista Center at the Ridge.

She was born in Warren on October 16, 1932, the daughter of Benny and Madalena (Palumbo) Mauro and lived most of her life in the Niles community.

She was a 1950 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a member of St. Stephen Church.

She was a cashier for ten years at the A & P Grocery Store on Elm Road, Warren.

Amelia enjoyed reading, especially the newspapers and attending the nursing homes monthly catholic services.

Amelia is survived by a son, Charles A. Henninger of Scottsdale, Arizona; three grandchildren, Victor Allen Henninger, Vernon James Henninger and Jillian Henninger; six great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria M. Faith of Niles and nephew, Michael Faith of Peoria, Arizona.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Lawrence W. Henninger, who died November 17, 2010.

The Service of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Murphy officiating.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.



