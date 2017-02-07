Austintown lake again up for auction

Woodside Lake and dam are for sale, but estimates to repair the dam are between $100,000 and $1 million

The aging dam on Ax Factory Run and about 10 acres of Woodside Lake are up for sale.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of lake-front homes in Austintown could be losing their lake as the property is once again on the county auction block.

The county is trying to get back some of the unpaid taxes.

There’s a huge problem with the dam, however.

Estimates put repairs to the dam anywhere between $100,000 and $1 million. If repairs aren’t made, the state will probably order the dam breached and the lake drained.

The property owners are trying to prevent that from happening.

This is the second time the property has gone up for auction. In November, Auditor Ralph Meacham pulled Woodside Lake and dam out of the auction while neighbors hired engineers to see just how much it would take to repair the dam.

“One reason I withdrew it from the sale in the last auditor’s sale was an accommodation to those landowners, to get their bid together and the cost it might take to bring that back up to speed,” he said.

That sale takes place at 11 a.m. March 1 in the basement of the courthouse.

There are 20 other properties up for bid, too. Bidding could start as low as $100.

