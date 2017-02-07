Barbara A. McGee Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Barbara A. McGee passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Saint Albans, West Virginia on July 8, 1958.

Barbara enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 12 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 185 Union Avenue, Sharpsville.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

