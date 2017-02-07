Barbara (Milic) Raseta Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11 at 9:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on Laird Avenue in Youngstown, with Rev. Vladimir Demshuk officiating, for Barbara (Milic) Raseta, 92, who passed away Tuesday evening, February 7.

Barbara was born January 1, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Marko and Madga Lubonavic Mihalovich. She was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Her husband, George Raseta, Sr., whom she married July 24, 1948, passed away September 20, 1990.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories her three sons, George, Jr., Daniel (Shirley) and Stephen (Patty); her brother, George Melic,and her seven grandchildren, Melanie (Steve) Maglott, Geno (Beth) Raseta, Nicole (Andrew) Ruetz, Mark (Carly) Raseta, John (Jamie) Raseta, Michelle (Christopher) Kisner,and DJ (Kellee) Raseta.

Besides her parents and her husband, George, Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Jonesco, Helen Taylor and Dorothy Nisevich; her brothers, Michael, Joseph, Pete, John, Thomas, Paul, George and Steve and her daughter-in-law, Loretta Raseta.

The family would like to thank the staff of AustinWoods and Hospice for the excellent care provided for our mother. Special thanks to her grandson, Mark, her physical therapist at AustinWoods for looking after her.

The Raseta family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, February 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

