Boardman fatal chase suspect sentenced for drug conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman charged in a fatal crash last month will have her case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Nicole Mitchell is charged with speeding away from police when they tried to stop her during an investigation of shoplifting at Walgreens in Boardman.

Although officers gave up the pursuit, they say Mitchell lost control of her car and crashed, killing passenger Taylor Duvall.

In court Tuesday morning, Mitchell also pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug charge, and was given a 60-day jail sentence.