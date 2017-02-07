Court weighs sentence of Howland woman on Ohio’s death row

The 72-year-old Roberts was sentenced to death for the third time in 2014

By Published: Updated:
courtroom generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has again considered a challenge by the state’s only condemned female killer of her death sentence.

The high court has twice sent Donna Roberts’ case back to Trumbull County court in northeastern Ohio for resentencing.

The 72-year-old Roberts was sentenced to death for the third time in 2014. The Supreme Court heard her new appeal Tuesday.

Watch: Testimony from Roberts’ appeal

In the past, the court said that a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in Roberts’ case and that a judge hadn’t fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband’s murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money. He was killed in the couple’s Howland home.

The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s