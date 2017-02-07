Dale L. Cribley Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – There will be Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at North Jackson Church of the Nazarene for Dale L. Cribley, 84, who died Tuesday morning, February 7, at Essex of Salem.

Dale was born March 4, 1932 in Warren, a son of Ernest F. and Ila N. Booth Cribley.

He was a graduate of North Jackson High School and served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy, from 1950 to 1954.

Dale was an Assembler, employed by General Motors Corporation at both the Lordstown and Defiance plants, retiring July 1, 1996.

Dale was a member of the North Jackson Church of the Nazarene for more than 20 years, where he was very involved.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW Post No. 9571 in Ellsworth and the U.A.W. Union 1112.

Dale was a car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed all sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Dale was always helping family and friends and loved being with his grandchildren. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people smile.

Dale is survived by his wife, the former Pauline M. Beach, whom he married December 20, 1997; his sons, Rick (Lisa) Cribley, David Cribley and Ryan (Jeannie) Cribley; his stepchildren, Delpa (Randy) Eddinger, Rose Burky, John (Marcia) Burky and Les (Maria) Burky; his brothers, Dean (Nancy) Cribley and Darwin “D.J.” (Gloria) Cribley; his sisters, Maxine Munger and Betty Rogers; his grandchildren, Erik, Taylor and Joshua Cribley, Travis Eddinger, Tiffany Polumbo, Jennalee Chagin, Adam Polumbo and Melissa Burky and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger, Donald, Duane, Dallas and Devan and his sisters, Coleen and Janet.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11 prior to the Service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the North Jackson Church of the Nazarene, 113 Rosemont Rd. North Jackson, OH 44451.

Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

