East Liverpool to begin using speed cameras for ticketing

Service Director Brian Allen says the decision to use the cameras this way boils down to manpower

By Published: Updated:
East Liverpool will begin using vehicle photographs to issue tickets.


EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool will begin issuing tickets through a speed camera that records a vehicle’s license plate.

Council approved the measure at a meeting Monday.

The officers will operate the speed the camera but instead of pulling the car over, a picture of the license plate will be taken and a ticket will be sent in the mail.

Service Director Brian Allen says the decision to use the cameras this way boils down to manpower.

“That has always been an issue. I’ve got guys out there chasing drugs all day, and I can’t take them off the street to run radar,” Allen said. “These companies that do this now actually reimburse your officer for his time out there. I can pay an officer overtime now for running that camera.”

A warning period will be in effect for 30 days. After that, fines will be levied.

It has not been decided yet where the cameras will be placed.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s