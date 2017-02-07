East Liverpool to begin using speed cameras for ticketing



EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool will begin issuing tickets through a speed camera that records a vehicle’s license plate.

Council approved the measure at a meeting Monday.

The officers will operate the speed the camera but instead of pulling the car over, a picture of the license plate will be taken and a ticket will be sent in the mail.

Service Director Brian Allen says the decision to use the cameras this way boils down to manpower.

“That has always been an issue. I’ve got guys out there chasing drugs all day, and I can’t take them off the street to run radar,” Allen said. “These companies that do this now actually reimburse your officer for his time out there. I can pay an officer overtime now for running that camera.”

A warning period will be in effect for 30 days. After that, fines will be levied.

It has not been decided yet where the cameras will be placed.