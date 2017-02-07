Emma Marie Ridel Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Emma Marie Ridel, 87, who died Tuesday morning, February 7, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center.

She was born February 17, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph N. and Emma M. Lucas Ridel and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ridel was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a meat wrapper for Sparkle’s in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

She leaves a brother, Edward F. (Elaine) Ridel, Sr. of Hubbard and a sister, Elizabeth Hake of Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Anthony; two brothers, Norman J. and William F. Ridel and two sisters, Mildred Minehart and Geniveve Carey.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 10, one hour prior to the funeral services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.