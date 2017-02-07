Frank Vrankovich Obituary

YANKEE LAKE VILLAGE, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Frank Vrankovich, Jr. will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 11 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel.

Frank passed away Tuesday, February 7, at the age of 67.

He was born February 22, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank, Sr. and Elizabeth E. Vrankovich.

Frank was a graduate of Fairhaven School and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Masury until the council disbanded. F

rank enjoyed cutting grass and raking leaves, playing cards and going to Mountaineer.

He is survived by two brothers, George (Kate) Vrankovich of Lowellville and Rick (Debbie) Vrankovich of Hartford; two sisters, Bonnie (Richard) Maykowski of Florida and Sharon Simion of Hubbard; as well as several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Friends may call from 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 11 until the time of services at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.



Order Flowers Here