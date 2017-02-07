Freshman phenom Rasile leads McDonald over Jackson Milton

McDonald freshman Zach Rasile connected on 8 three pointers, and scored a game high 24 points in the Blue Devils 94-67 victory over Jackson Milton Tuesday night

The Devils had four players in double figures. Joe Ragazzine had 19 points, Dylan Portolese added 17, and Braeden Poole chipped in 11 for McDonald.

Seniors Johnathon Voland and Noah Laster led the Blue Jays in scoring with 16 points each. Eric Ostrowski added 14, and Clayton Maskarinec had 12 in the loss for Jackson Milton.

Next up, McDonald will host Western Reserve this Friday in our live WKBN Game of the Week broadcast. Coverage starts at 7:30pm on MyYTV.

