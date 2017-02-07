Greenville outlasts upset minded Lakeview

Joe Batt led the Trojans with 17 points

Trojans junior Joe Batt scored 17 points Tuesday and is now just 2 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
STONEBORO, PA (WKBN)-The undefeated Greenville Trojans trailed by 4 at the half but roared back in the second half to remain unbeaten and top Lakeview 45-38.

Entering the game, Trojans junior Joe Batt was just 19 points away from 1,000 for his career but came up just short against the Sailors leading the way with a game-high 17 points. Trap Wentling added 12 points for Greenville in the win.

For the Sailors, Zack Urey led the way with 14 points and was the only Lakeview playing in double-figures.

Greenville improves to 20-0 on the season while Lakeview drops to 5-15 overall.

