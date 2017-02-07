Harriett J. “Peg” Warmouth Pallante Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Harriett J. “Peg” Warmoth Pallante, 88, of Austintown, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday morning, February 7, 2017.

Harriett was born on January 26, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of the late Harry and Eva (Casey) Waters.

Peg was a proud member of Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Canfield.

She worked as a cashier for Value Drug Store in Austintown and as a cashier for Dollar Tree, in Boardman for a total of 14 years.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing blankets and embroidering. She was an avid baker and was known for her homemade bread. Her most precious memories were spent with her children, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored.

She leaves behind her children, Marcella Howard, of Austintown, Jim Warmoth, of Georgia, Tom Warmoth, of Kansas and Donald (Helen) Warmoth, of Austintown. She made her home with, Debbie Do Warmoth, Peggy Jo Warmoth and a grandson, Thomas Vargo, all from Austintown; six other grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and her dog, Lydia.

Besides her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her first husband, the late Wilbur Warmoth, who died on August 27, 1984 and her second husband, Albert Pallante, who died on March 6, 2006. She is also preceded in death by and infant daughter, Patty Ann and two grandsons, Joey Warmoth and Denny Howard.

Family and friends may call Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Services will begin at Noon, with Kevin Brenzovich celebrating Peg’s life.



Order Flowers Here