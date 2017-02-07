Hermitage Police investigating robbery of Circle K

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage Police are investigating the robbery of Circle K on N. Buhl Farm Drive.

The robbery was reported at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the store and demanded that the cashier give him all of the money from the register. The cashier gave him money, and he ran from the area.

Police were unable to find the robber, who was described as a thin man, approximately 5’9″ tall. He wore gloves and covered his face during the robbery, police said.

The man did not show a weapon during the robbery.