Hermitage Police investigating robbery of Circle K

The robbery of the Circle K on N. Buhl Farm Drive was reported at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Bank Robbery Generic

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage Police are investigating the robbery of Circle K on N. Buhl Farm Drive.

The robbery was reported at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the store and demanded that the cashier give him all of the money from the register. The cashier gave him money, and he ran from the area.

Police were unable to find the robber, who was described as a thin man, approximately 5’9″ tall. He wore gloves and covered his face during the robbery, police said.

The man did not show a weapon during the robbery.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s