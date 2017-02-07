Ida D. Caldrone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave, Youngstown, preceded by a 9:30 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new Location), for Ida D. Caldrone, 88, of Youngstown, who passed away early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2017.

Ida will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her outgoing personality and smile.

She was born February 16, 1928 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Angelo and Candida (Marino) Donatelli.

Ida graduated in 1946 from Farrell High School and then continued her education at Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Ida was employed at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, in Sharon for over 20 years. While working there, Ida was a Time Clerk in the Industrial Engineering Department, a Stenographer in the Quality Control Gauge Laboratory and then as Secretary to the Superintendent of Quality Control in the Small Transformer Division.

During the 1940’s, Ida played violin with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. She has also played for numerous occasions and church wedding ceremonies for all denominations and faiths.

Ida was a former member of the Shenango Valley Chapter, American Business Women’s Association in Sharon and received the 1962 Woman of the Year Award for outstanding participation as an officer and Committee Chairmanships. She also brought District and National Competition Awards to the Chapter. While she was a member of the Steel Valley Chapter #13, Ex-Prisoner of War, Ida held the office of Treasurer for seven years. She is a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #3307 and volunteered for many years at the Veteran Administration Outpatient Clinic on Belmont Ave. She also worked on the Board of Elections as a judge at the voting polls in the 7th ward for over 20 years which now has become the 6th ward.

Her husband Thomas W. Caldrone whom she married August 21, 1965, died November 14, 2005.

She leaves behind to hold on to her precious memories a son, Angelo (Christine) Caldrone of Girard and the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Gia.

Besides her parents and husband, Ida was preceded in death by two sisters, a twin, Carmen Donatelli and Angeline Zajac.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

On behalf of Ida’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Park Vista Retirement Community and Hospice of The Valley for all the excellent care and compassion shown to them during this difficult time.

