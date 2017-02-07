Internet Safety Day urges people to think before posting online

Tuesday, Feb. 7 is Internet Safety Day

By Published: Updated:
computer generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday marked Safer Internet Day — a day in which people are urged to adopt better online practices.

The worldwide campaign has been going on for a couple of years now.

Internet safety is more than just changing your passwords every few months. There are a lot of threats online — from identity thieves to cyber bullies.

Dr. Adam Earnheardt, chair of communications at Youngstown State University, teaches classes about social media and general internet safety. He said it’s not just kids who need lessons on staying safe online.

Having conversations offline is one of the first steps to internet safety. He said internet users should know that what you say online can be easily misused or perceived in the wrong way.

“It’s not just safety, it’s being a good human being. How do we get our messages across in ways that other people aren’t going to misuse that information or feel threatened by that information?” Earnheardt said.

With today’s technology, internet safety is being taught in classes that really don’t have much to do with social media, and it’s starting at a younger age.

Earnheardt said the biggest online threat these days is giving out free personal information. With social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, it’s easy for kids especially to post information that should be personal.

“You’ve got to be diligent. You’ve got to be on high-alert,” he said. “Think about where you’re sharing information, who has access to your information and how often you’re updating your information online.”

Earnheardt added that even if you see a free app or game, you may be giving away a lot of your personal information, which may be valuable to others.

For more information on Internet Safety Day, go to www.saferinternetday.us.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s