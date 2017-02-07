Investigation underway into use of force at Ohio State Penitentiary

Highway Patrol said the force against an inmate may have been falsely reported by employees involved in the incident

By Published: Updated:
jail generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigative unit is investigating a use of force complaint at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown.

Highway Patrol’s Warren post said the force against the inmate may have been falsely reported by employees involved in the incident. The report was filed on December 14 for an incident that occurred on November 21.

The investigation is ongoing but should be completed soon.

WKBN has reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for more information.

Check back here for more information on this story as it develops. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s