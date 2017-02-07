Judith Ann Harper Obituary

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Judith Ann Harper, of Lackawannock Township, passed away unexpectedly at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in the coronary care unit of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 76.

Mrs. Harper was born January 18, 1941, in Greenville, a daughter of John and Maxine James.

She attended St. Michael’s parochial grade school, Greenville and received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Penn State Shenango.

She was employed as an office nurse for Dr. Ravi Sachdeva for more than 20 years and later worked part time for Dr. Jeet Mehta.

Surviving are her husband, of 61 years, Guy W. Harper, whom she married January 27, 1956; her son, Perry A. Harper and his wife Lori, of Lackawannock Township; two grandchildren, Rachel and Guy Harper, III and one sister, Sue Dartt, Cypress, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Guy Harper, II and Grandma James who raised her.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 9 in the funeral home.

Interment will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.



