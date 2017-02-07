Mom and son escape Warren Twp. fire

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and her son made it out of their house early Tuesday morning after it caught fire.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the home on Brookside Drive about 1 a.m.

Warren Township Fire Chief Ken Schick said the fire started in the oven where some grease caught fire. Someone threw water on it and the flames spread.

“Water will intensify the fire and make it spread. You should always use baking soda or have a fire extinguisher handy,” Schick said. “You can always try putting a lid over the fire – over the pans.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

The house sustained extensive damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.