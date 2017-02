Related Coverage Niles man charged with sex assault of young boy, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy and kidnapping three people was back in court on Tuesday.

Michael Peach pleaded not guilty to the 20 charges he faces that include gross sexual imposition, felonious assault, kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

He remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $1 million bond and he is due back in court next week.