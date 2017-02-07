Officers still looking for man who shot Youngstown woman in face

Related Coverage Police: Youngstown woman survives being shot in face during robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking for help in their investigation of an attempted robbery where a woman was shot in the face Monday night.

Ellen Zban, 57, was frantic as she called 911 from her car around 7 p.m.

She just pulled into her driveway in the 1300 block of Powersdale Avenue when a man walked up to her car, demanding her wallet. He shot her as she sat in the car.

“Before she could give him money, he produced a handgun and shot her once in the left side of the face and twice in the left arm,” Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said.

He said the suspect is likely an inexperienced robber because he shot Zban before taking anything.

“That’s usually unusual. If the robber is an experienced robber…I don’t think that he would overreact like that, especially to a woman.”

A neighbor who heard the gunshots came to help and talk to 911 dispatchers.

Zban was still conscious on the way to the hospital. Police haven’t been able to ask her many questions yet about what she remembers. They’re hoping to be able to talk with her in the next couple of days.

In the 911 call, she said the shooter was a black man wearing a khaki jacket and cap at the time of the shooting.

Zban, an avid animal lover, works closely with Canine Crusaders. Now the nonprofit organization is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could help police catch her shooter.

“She’s basically helped, I think every rescue organization in this area at one time or another,” said Wendy Gray, with Canine Crusaders.

Anyone with information about the suspect in last night’s shooting is asked to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.

