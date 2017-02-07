Player of the Game: Sharon’s Marvin Redding

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon Senior Marvin Redding was named Player of the Game for his play in the Tigers’ 63-53 win over arch-rival Farrell in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 7th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Redding finished the night with a game-high 26 points in the win for the Tigers. He also added three steals and an assist, as the Tigers snapped a 4-game losing streak to the Steelers in the head-to-head series.