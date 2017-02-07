Police: Girard man overdosed at Austintown gas station

Charles Wilson is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and inducing panic

Charles Wilson, charged with receiving stolen property and inducing panic.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing criminal charges after he was found passed out in a car in front of Country Fair in Austintown.

Police were called to the gas station on N. Canfield Niles Road at 4:16 a.m. Saturday. The man, identified as 28-year-old Charles Wilson, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with blood coming from his nose.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from Youngstown.

Wilson was given three doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and he regained consciousness, according to a police report.

Police said Wilson admitted to using heroin at the gas station.

He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police additionally charged Wilson with inducing panic due to the response of emergency vehicles and causing “serious public inconvenience and alarm,” the report said.

Wilson entered no plea during his court hearing on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

