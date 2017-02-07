Redding leads Sharon past rival Farrell

Marvin Redding led the Tigers with a game-high 26 points

Sharon topped Farrell 63-53 Tuesday night in the High School Basketball Game of the Week.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon topped Farrell 63-53 Tuesday night in the High School Basketball Game of the Week. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Steelers in the head-to-head series.

Marvin Redding led the Tigers with a game-high 26 points. Ethan Porterfield added 15 points in the victory for Sharon.

Farrell was led by Kyi Wright who piled up 22 points and six rebounds.  Jarod Messett chipped in with 15 points in the setback.

The Steelers drop to 9-10 overall, and 6-6 in Region 5 play.  Farrell returns to action Friday at home against Oil City.

Sharon improves to 12-8 on the season, and 8-4 in Region 5.  The Tigers hist Hickory Friday night.

