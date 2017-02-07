Robert E. Murphy Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Robert E. Murphy, 92, of Austintown, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at St. Mary Alzheimer Facility.

Robert was born on May 18, 1924 in Steubenville, a son of the late Alonzo T. and Helen M. (Winger) Murphy.

Robert proudly enlisted in the United States Army, serving his county for two years during WWII. After return home from the war, Robert worked as a truck driver for Anderson Trucking Company until retiring in 1981, after 30 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking; making baby cradles for his grandchildren. He was a handy man who could fix or build just about anything.

He leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, Ruth (Carney) Murphy, whom he married on July 6, 1946. They were married for 70 wonderful years. Four daughters, Yvonne Murphy, of Georgia, Diana (Thomas) Lawrence, of Newark, Ohio, Judy (Anthony) Zarconi, of Youngstown and Janet (John) Wolfe, of Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Heather, Shawn, Kristina, Sheila, Brentt, Jennifer, Laura and John David; six great-grandchildren, Derek, Taylor, Hunter, Stone, Sara and Abby.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marilyn Gail and two sons-in law, John and Tom.

Graveside services will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s name to the American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad St. Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Care was entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

