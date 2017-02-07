Some area schools happy with Kasich’s budget plan, others not so much

Related Coverage See if your school gains or loses money under Kasich’s new budget



BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor John Kasich’s proposed budget for the next two years has a $200 million increase for K-12 schools. However, that doesn’t mean all Ohio school districts will be getting more money.

Fifty-five percent of Ohio’s schools would receive less money by the second year. Locally, West Branch is slated to lose the most money — a half-million dollar reduction.

“It would be devastating to this district to take that type of hit,” Superintendent Tim Saxton said.

West Branch Schools’ budget sits just north of $11 million right now. Kasich’s recent budget proposal drops it to $10.46 million.

“To take a 5 percent hit right off the bat in the budget doesn’t help us,” Saxton said.

Saxton became the district’s superintendent in May. He said his team has already started planning for the next school year.

“It’s not something we want to put in front of our administrative team and board of education and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to put some of our things on hold at this point, go back to the drawing board.”

Saxton said he’s working with local lawmakers to get the numbers changed in his favor. The budget won’t be finalized until the summer.

Not all schools are losing money, though. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Warren City Schools — the local district that would gain the most.

The proposal bumps Warren’s budget from $55.5 million to just shy of $58 million — a boost of 4.5 percent. It’s the only district in Columbiana, Mahoning, or Trumbull counties that would receive over a million dollars.

“As a district, we are cautiously optimistic,” Superintendent Steve Chiaro said.

He said he doesn’t want to spend it until he has it. Kasich’s budget won’t be finalized until the end of June.

“We are going to be fiscally responsible, just as we have been with our staffing levels and our expenditures, and see how this pans out over the next several months.”

Chiaro said the money would be used for after-school programs.

“That we would be providing for academic intervention for any student that needs it. Also, providing enriching activities and taking students further. Not just a student that needs remediation, but how do we extend a student’s learning and also some recreational activities?”

He said the administration plans to showcase the after-school program ideas within the upcoming months.

No district in the state saw a potential funding shift of more than 5 percent.

