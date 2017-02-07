Store clerk forced to floor at gunpoint in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Police are asking for help identifying suspects in an armed robbery.
Investigators released surveillance video of the robbery that happened about 10 p.m. Monday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Ave.
The video shows two masked men forcing the store clerk to the ground at gunpoint and then taking money from the cash register.
Police think the two suspects attempted to rob a gas station in McKinley Heights in Weathersfield just before the Hi-land robbery.
Girard robbery
Girard robbery x
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Girard police at (330) 545-0211.
