Store clerk forced to floor at gunpoint in Girard

Investigators released surveillance video of the robbery that happened about 10 p.m. Monday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Ave

By Published: Updated:
Police are looking for two suspects in the robbery of the Hiland Dairy in Girard, Ohio.


GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Police are asking for help identifying suspects in an armed robbery.

Investigators released surveillance video of the robbery that happened about 10 p.m. Monday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Ave.

The video shows two masked men forcing the store clerk to the ground at gunpoint and then taking money from the cash register.

Police think the two suspects attempted to rob a gas station in McKinley Heights in Weathersfield just before the Hi-land robbery.

Girard robbery

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Girard police at (330) 545-0211.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s