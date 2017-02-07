Storm Team 27: Windy, warm, rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers this morning that could be heavy at times. It will be a windy day at times with on and off rain showers. Temperatures will continue to climb through the 50s to near 60 this afternoon. There is a risk for thunderstorms with gusty wind into the evening. The wet weather will wrap up tonight. There is a risk for thunder into the early part of the night. Colder air moves in for the end of the week with some snow showers expected. Warming back up this weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Rain likely. Chance for thunder. Windy. (100%)

High: 60 – Record High 57 in 1938

Tonight: Rain tapering off. Chance for thunder early. Gusty wind. (90%)

Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for snow showers. Falling temps. (60%)

High: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 32 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 27

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 20

