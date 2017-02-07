Ursuline edges Aquinas behind Howell’s 21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline was paced by Anthony Howell’s 21 points in their 53-50 win tonight over the visiting Knights of St. Thomas Aquinas. Howell also snagged 8 rebounds for the Irish.

Anise Algahmee and Dakota Hobbs had 13 and 12 points respectively while Vince Venzio added 7 points. The win was Ursuline’s third victory in a row.

Aquinas was led by a pair of seniors, Michael Sommers – who scored 12 points – and Logan Newman tallied 11.

Ursuline (12-5) will welcome Cathedral Prep on Friday. St. Thomas Aquinas returns to action on Friday against Valley Christian.