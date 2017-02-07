Victim of Liberty shooting passes away, 1 suspect still at-large

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police said was shot by two men in Liberty Township last month has died.

Matthew Dalton, 40, of Webster, Ohio, was shot once in the leg on January 27 at Catherine Street and Parkwood Avenue.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s trauma center in Youngstown. Dalton was on life support and not expected to survive.

Michael Devontae Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, are charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery. Because Dalton has died, they also face charges of aggravated murder.

Shakoor was arrested on Feb. 2, but Curry is still at-large. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the three met earlier on the afternoon of Jan. 27, which led to the shooting later that day.

Investigators believe the encounter was drug-related.

Those with information should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

