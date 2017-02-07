Warren elects JFK grad, GM worker as new council member

Mark Forte is a lifelong Warren resident who has lived in the Fourth Ward for close to 30 years

By Published: Updated:
Mark Forte fills the Fourth Ward seat on Warren City Council.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council will have a new member at its Wednesday meeting to represent the Fourth Ward.

Mark Forte was elected Tuesday evening to fill the seat vacated by Jim Bluedorn, who resigned in early January because his company transferred him to Florida.

Forte is a lifelong Warren resident who has lived in the Fourth Ward for close to 30 years.

He’s a graduate of Warren JFK High School and works at GM Lordstown as a member of the United Auto Workers Union.

“Directly, have no plans until I actually get acquainted with the council and find out where they’re at and what their direction is,” Forte said.

He is expected to be sworn in before Wednesday’s city council meeting. He is also on the ballot to run in the May Democratic primary.

Pearson Butcher was also in the running for the Fourth Ward seat.

