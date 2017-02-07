West Branch girls up to 5th in latest AP Poll

DIVISION I
1, Newark (18) 21-0 180
2, W. Chester Lakota W. 18-2 141
3, Tol. Start 17-1 129
4, Can. Glenoak 16-1 107
5, New Carlisle Tecumseh 19-2 77
6, Mason 17-3 66
7, Reynoldsburg 18-2 65
8, Solon 16-2 61
9, N. Can. Hoover 18-2 35
10, Dublin Coffman 17-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Eastlake N. 20. Berea-Midpark 19. Lyndhurst Brush 16.
DIVISION II
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (13) 18-0 154
2, Kettering Alter (3) 18-2 146
3, Day. Carroll 17-3 128
4, Perry 16-1 97
5, West Branch (2) 20-2 82
6, Upper Sandusky 19-1 76
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-3 73
8, Trotwood-Madison 14-4 31
9, Elyria Cath. 17-2 23
10, Howland 15-4 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: London 20. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. Clyde 17. Wilmington 13. Oak Harbor 13. Poland Seminary 12.
DIVISION III
1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 20-0 166
2, Archbold (2) 19-0 152
3, Columbiana (2) 22-0 135
4, Ft. Recovery 15-1 89
5, Cols. Africentric 18-3 83
6, Columbus Grove 16-1 80
7, Versailles 16-3 66
8, Waynesville 19-1 39
9, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 15-4 34
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-2 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 22. W. Liberty-Salem 18.
DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland (13) 19-1 165
2, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 19-0 151
3, Fairfield Christian 18-1 124
4, Waterford 16-2 90
5, Arlington 17-2 87
6, Minster 16-2 78
7, Ottoville 16-3 72
8, Haviland Wayne Trace 17-1 65
9, Jackson-Milton 17-2 55
10, Norwalk St. Paul 15-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Center 16.
