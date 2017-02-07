West Branch girls up to 5th in latest AP Poll

DIVISION I

1, Newark (18) 21-0 180

2, W. Chester Lakota W. 18-2 141

3, Tol. Start 17-1 129

4, Can. Glenoak 16-1 107

5, New Carlisle Tecumseh 19-2 77

6, Mason 17-3 66

7, Reynoldsburg 18-2 65

8, Solon 16-2 61

9, N. Can. Hoover 18-2 35

10, Dublin Coffman 17-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Eastlake N. 20. Berea-Midpark 19. Lyndhurst Brush 16.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (13) 18-0 154

2, Kettering Alter (3) 18-2 146

3, Day. Carroll 17-3 128

4, Perry 16-1 97

5, West Branch (2) 20-2 82

6, Upper Sandusky 19-1 76

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-3 73

8, Trotwood-Madison 14-4 31

9, Elyria Cath. 17-2 23

10, Howland 15-4 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 20. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. Clyde 17. Wilmington 13. Oak Harbor 13. Poland Seminary 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 20-0 166

2, Archbold (2) 19-0 152

3, Columbiana (2) 22-0 135

4, Ft. Recovery 15-1 89

5, Cols. Africentric 18-3 83

6, Columbus Grove 16-1 80

7, Versailles 16-3 66

8, Waynesville 19-1 39

9, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 15-4 34

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 22. W. Liberty-Salem 18.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (13) 19-1 165

2, New Madison Tri-Village (4) 19-0 151

3, Fairfield Christian 18-1 124

4, Waterford 16-2 90

5, Arlington 17-2 87

6, Minster 16-2 78

7, Ottoville 16-3 72

8, Haviland Wayne Trace 17-1 65

9, Jackson-Milton 17-2 55

10, Norwalk St. Paul 15-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Center 16.