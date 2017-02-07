Youngstown doctor pleads not guilty to over-prescribing painkillers

Dr. William Paloski is facing 78 charges related to prescribing drugs illegally and in excess.

William Paloski, the doctor accused of illegally prescribing painkillers in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor with a Youngstown practice appeared in court Tuesday, facing 78 charges related to prescribing drugs illegally and in excess.

Dr. William Paloski, of Canfield, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond. He will appear again in court for a pretrial on March 15, and his trial is set for March 20.

Between 2012 and 2015, investigators looked into Paloski and his practice, BEM Medical Arts Center at 3100 Market Street in Youngstown.

Prosecutors said the doctor over-prescribed pain medications like tramadol and codeine to patients and people who weren’t sick at all.

The 73-year-old has been practicing medicine since 1974.

 

